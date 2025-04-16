Xi's article on building leading country in culture to be published

Xinhua) 09:32, April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on accelerating the process of building China into a leading country in culture will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's eighth issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article states that building China into a leading country in culture bears on the overall Chinese modernization drive, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the improvement of international competitiveness.

It emphasizes staying committed to the strategic goal of building China into a leading country in culture by 2035, which will lay a solid cultural foundation for building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation.

The article makes requirements for accelerating the building of a leading country in culture from five aspects: staying firmly on the path of a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, inspiring the cultural creativity of the entire nation, prioritizing the people in cultural development, carrying forward Chinese cultural heritage through creative transformation and innovative development, and continuously enhancing China's cultural soft power and the appeal of Chinese culture.

The article urges Party committees and governments at all levels to place cultural advancement in a prominent position, strengthen leadership, and create a powerful collective force for building a leading country in culture.

