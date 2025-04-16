We Are China

Xi meets Malaysia's king

Xinhua) 10:59, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Wednesday with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Xi arrived here Tuesday for a state visit, the second leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour.

