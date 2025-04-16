Home>>
Xi meets Malaysia's king
(Xinhua) 10:59, April 16, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Wednesday with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.
Xi arrived here Tuesday for a state visit, the second leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's Malaysia visit to deepen ties, enhance trust
- Xi calls for China-ASEAN cooperation to counter geopolitical tensions, protectionism
- Xi urges strengthening supply chain cooperation with Malaysia in signed article
- Xi calls on China, Malaysia to promote friendship, political mutual trust
- Chinese investors boost growth in Malaysia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.