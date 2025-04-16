We Are China

Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Malaysia's king

Xinhua) 11:00, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended here Wednesday a welcome ceremony held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Xi arrived here Tuesday for a state visit, the second leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)