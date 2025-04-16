Xi says China, Malaysia good neighbors, good friends, good partners

Xinhua) 14:52, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Malaysia are good neighbors, good friends and good partners who visit each other as often as family.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country.

