Xi calls on China, Malaysia to ensure good implementation of major projects, foster cooperation in future industries

Xinhua) 14:54, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on China and Malaysia to ensure good implementation of major projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" program and the East Coast Rail Link.

Xi also called on the two sides to actively foster cooperation in future industries such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and green economy.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)