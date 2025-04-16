Xi urges joint efforts for high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with shared future

Xinhua) 15:02, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China is ready to work with the Malaysian side to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, so as to usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country.

