Malaysia king says ready to boost trade, investment cooperation with China

Xinhua) 15:26, April 16, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said on Wednesday his country firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative, and is ready to boost trade and investment cooperation with China.

He made the remarks when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

