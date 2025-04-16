Xi says China supports Malaysia's role as ASEAN chair

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China supports Malaysia in its role as the ASEAN chair.

China stands ready to work with Malaysia to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promote the Global South's pursuit of solidarity-driven collective advancement and common development, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during a state visit to the country.

