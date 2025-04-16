Home>>
Xi joins Vietnamese leaders for anniversary photo exhibition
(People's Daily App) 16:50, April 16, 2025
President Xi Jinping met with representatives of the Chinese and Vietnamese People's Friendship Meeting in Hanoi on Tuesday, alongside General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. Before the event, Xi, accompanied by To Lam and Luong Cuong, watched a photo exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam.
