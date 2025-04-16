Languages

Xi and To Lam witness presentation of 45 China-Vietnam signed cooperation agreements

(People's Daily App) 16:48, April 16, 2025

President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese leader To Lam observed the presentation of 45 cooperation documents signed between China and Vietnam following official talks at the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi on Monday.

