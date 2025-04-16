Home>>
Xi and To Lam witness presentation of 45 China-Vietnam signed cooperation agreements
(People's Daily App) 16:48, April 16, 2025
President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese leader To Lam observed the presentation of 45 cooperation documents signed between China and Vietnam following official talks at the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi on Monday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Xi urges joint efforts for high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with shared future
- Xi says China ready to promote "Confucian-Islamic Civilizational Dialogue" with Malaysia
- Xi says China supports Malaysia's role as ASEAN chair
- Xi calls on China, Malaysia to ensure good implementation of major projects, foster cooperation in future industries
- Malaysia king says ready to boost trade, investment cooperation with China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.