Xi's Malaysia visit sets new milestone in bilateral ties, regional cooperation

Xinhua) 08:11, April 17, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's ongoing state visit to Malaysia marks a significant step in strengthening China-Malaysia all-round cooperation as the two sides have agreed to work together to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

On Wednesday, Xi met with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, respectively. Both sides emphasized their commitment to enhancing economic cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and developing future industries such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and green economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pose for a group photo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

HIGH-LEVEL EXCHANGES

When meeting the king, Xi said that China is ready to work with the Malaysian side to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, so as to usher in new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties.

China and Malaysia are good neighbors, good friends and good partners who visit each other as often as family, Xi said, adding that bilateral relations have gone through a magnificent half-century and are embracing an even brighter future.

Xi called on the two sides to ensure good implementation of major projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" program and the East Coast Rail Link, and to actively foster cooperation in future industries such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and green economy.

China supports Malaysia in its role as the 2025 ASEAN chair and stands ready to work with the country to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Xi said.

For his part, King Sultan Ibrahim expressed his belief that Xi's visit will comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations and promote vigorous development of cooperation in various fields, adding that China's impressive development achievements are attributable to the foresight of President Xi and the hard work of the Chinese people.

Malaysia attaches great importance to its relations with China and will work with China toward win-win cooperation and promote the building of the high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future no matter how the international situation evolves, he said.

Malaysia values regional economic integration, firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative, and stands ready to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with China, jointly stabilize industrial and supply chains, enhance connectivity and boost people-to-people and educational exchanges, said the king.

While meeting the prime minister, Xi urged joint efforts to resist decoupling, supply chain disruptions, "small yard with high fences" and arbitrary imposition of tariffs with openness, inclusiveness, unity and cooperation.

He also called for responding to the law of the jungle with Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, and responding to an unstable and uncertain world with a stable and certain Asia.

THRIVING COOPERATION, FLOURISHING TIES

China-Malaysia ties run deep. From the voyages of renowned Chinese navigator Zheng He in the 15th century to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1974, and to the building of a community with a shared future today, the two countries have long enjoyed cultural affinity and strategic trust.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the guard of honor during a welcome ceremony held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

During Xi's 2013 visit, the two countries upgraded ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. A decade later, the relationship was elevated again to a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

In a signed article published in Malaysian media ahead of his arrival, Xi said the decision on building the China-Malaysia community with a shared future marked "a new milestone in the bilateral relations."

"Our bilateral cooperation potential is being progressively realized in the digital economy, green development, industrial investment and transport infrastructure construction," he wrote.

As a vital node along the ancient Maritime Silk Road, Malaysia is among the first to participate in Belt and Road cooperation. Thanks to joint efforts and Xi's steadfast push, bilateral collaboration within the framework has achieved many results.

In 2024, China-Malaysia trade reached 212 billion U.S. dollars, nearly 1,000 times the level at the inception of diplomatic relations. China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

On top of that, bilateral initiatives like the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" program, which pairs industrial zones in Qinzhou and Kuantan, have emerged as a model for regional collaboration. This partnership has spurred the expansion of port collaboration and infrastructure connection.

A notable example is the East Coast Rail Link, a 665 km railway whose construction is in full swing. The railway, once completed, will bridge Malaysia's less-developed east coast with its economic powerhouse on the west coast, enhancing connectivity and fostering balanced growth.

Samirul Ariff Othman, an economist at Malaysia's Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, said, "the flourishing economic ties between Malaysia and China demonstrate the resilience and mutual benefits of our bilateral relationship."

"The continued expansion of investments in high-value sectors such as technology, green energy and manufacturing will further deepen our cooperation," said Othman.

MULTILATERAL COLLABORATION

Experts believe that the significance of Xi's visit goes beyond bilateral relations. "It will greatly impact ASEAN-China relations, injecting new momentum into regional development and stability," said Ong Tee Keat, president of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia Pacific.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

In the signed article, Xi noted that China was the first ASEAN dialogue partner to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, and the first to establish a free trade area and a comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN.

Bilateral cooperation between China and ASEAN is more robust than ever, he said, adding that in 2024, China-ASEAN trade exceeded 980 billion dollars, making the two sides each other's largest trading partner for five consecutive years.

According to China's General Administration of Customs, ASEAN remained China's largest trading partner in the first two months of 2025. During this period, trade between China and ASEAN countries reached a total of 1.03 trillion yuan, or 15.8 percent of China's overall trade value.

China fully supports Malaysia in its role as the ASEAN chair for 2025 and looks forward to Malaysia serving as a stronger bridge between the two sides as the country coordinator for China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations, Xi said.

China will work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the countercurrents of unilateralism and protectionism, said the Chinese leader.

"We must brave the waves ahead and advance the high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, and jointly build a stronger China-ASEAN community with a shared future," Xi said.

