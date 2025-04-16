Home>>
Malaysian minister: Xi's visit to deepen bilateral relations and regional cooperation
(People's Daily App) 16:53, April 16, 2025
Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang sat down for an exclusive interview with People's Daily ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday. "This is a significant visit because we just celebrated the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic ties," Chang said. "Aside from talking about economic cooperation, we are also going to look at regional cooperation, which I think is becoming more and more important globally," Chang said. Malaysia is the ASEAN chair in 2025. Chang also said Malaysia is harnessing this position to work closely with China.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Yuan Zihan, Lin Rui, Chu Chu and interns Li Han and Cheng Menlixue)
