Chinese youth drive boom in health consumption

People's Daily Online) 13:09, April 08, 2025

As spring arrives in full bloom, the consumer market heats up along with it. Recently, a wellness fair popped up at the Hopson One shopping complex in Beijing's Chaoyang district. Nearly 20 hospitals showcased experiences like cupping therapy and traditional Chinese massages. Stalls were also set up to sell wellness products such as herbal pouches, sleep-aid patches, and goji berry tea, attracting a large number of young consumers.

A staff member pours traditional Chinese herbal tea into a cup at the Dingxi Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Wang Kexian)

Consumers attending the fair weren't only middle-aged and elderly individuals though. More and more young people are now willing to pay for their health, spurring a boom in health consumption.

At a supermarket in Beijing's Chaoyang district, shelves are stocked with an array of health-related beverages. According to a staff member of the store, over the past two years, the variety of these health-related beverages has expanded dramatically, with sales continuously increasing, particularly among younger consumers.

Xue Menghan, a post-2000s consumer, frequently purchases a beverage containing cassia seed, a traditional Chinese herb. "I spend long hours on the computer, which strains my eyes. I've heard cassia seed is great for eye health, and the beverage has a refreshing taste, so I often buy it," Xue said.

"Modern life itself is stressful, and many young people find themselves in a state of suboptimal health. So, people are increasingly aware of the importance of daily health maintenance and wellness," said Yi Shaohua, director of the Market Circulation and Consumption Research Office at the National Academy of Economic Strategy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Yi believes that beverages featuring Chinese health concepts and health-related snacks have filled a market gap, meeting the emerging needs of young consumers.

"Young people pay attention to their wellness and find psychological satisfaction in purchasing such products," Yi said.

Residents learn knowledge about traditional Chinese medicinal herbs in Lingshanwei subdistrict, Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Young consumers' appetite for health products has opened new opportunities for manufacturers. In October 2024, Ripe Fruit (Nanjing) Food Inc. launched Chinese herbal drinks, including those featuring black rice and cassia seed. A company executive highlighted the product line's impressive performance in offline convenience stores, particularly among young consumers.

"Our market analysis reveals that young consumers' beverage preferences are evolving. They crave drinks that are not just delicious but also healthy and guilt-free. Influenced by Chinese dietary culture and wellness philosophies, they have an inherent affinity for ingredients like red beans and black rice," the executive said.

Industry experts believe that the popularity of these health-related products promotes young people's awareness of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture.

The popularity of these products, many of which incorporate TCM herbs, reflects young people's growing appreciation for fine traditional Chinese culture and the growing acceptance of the TCM idea that "medicine and food come from the same source," according to Dong Zhengqi, deputy director of the Institute of Medicinal Plant Development affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

As new brands compete for market share in the health segment, TCM companies are also reinventing themselves. Tong Ren Tang, a time-honored TCM company, has launched Zhima Health, a new retail brand integrating its heritage with innovative modern ideas, attracting youth with new health concepts.

At a Zhima Health store in Beijing's Chaoyang district, display cases feature trendy drinks popular on social media and health-conscious desserts. Its menu includes innovative herbal coffee options like goji berry lattes and tangerine peel lattes.

Customers participate in an offline activity at a Zhima Health store of Tong Ren Tang, a time-honored TCM company, in Chaoyang district, Beijing. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

According to Liu Fei, Zhima Health's brand marketing director, in the past middle-aged and elderly customers were the main force in wellness consumption, but now consumers aged 18-35 comprise over 80 percent of the clientele of Zhima Health stores.

"In our interactions with consumers, we've also noticed that many young people want wellness products to be more personalized and available in a wider range of consumption scenarios. That's why we regularly host offline events at our stores, such as wellness lectures and hands-on workshops where participants can create herbal sachets and other wellness items. These activities allow more people to experience the charm of TCM culture," Liu said.

According to a report on consumption trends in the health industry issued by the China Consumers Association last year, the total revenue of the sector was projected to reach a staggering 9 trillion yuan ($1.24 trillion) in 2024.

Another research report estimates that the figure is expected to exceed 16 trillion yuan by 2030, signaling tremendous growth potential.

China recently issued a plan on special initiatives to boost consumption, including health consumption, which will further facilitate the development of the health sector.

