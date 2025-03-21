China Buzz: Weight management fever ignites, burning calories across China

People's Daily Online) 16:03, March 21, 2025

A medical staff member registers children's diagnosis and treatment information at a health center in Luoshe town, Deqing county, Huzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province, on March 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Shangguo)

Right now in China, there's a new trend sweeping the nation—and it's not just the change in seasons. It's the weight-loss craze.

At a recent news conference, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission (NHC), announced plans to establish more weight management clinics at medical and health facilities, aiming to help people shed pounds safely and transition to healthier lifestyles. The announcement, made on the sidelines of the annual gathering of national lawmakers in Beijing, quickly went viral online, sparking heated discussions across social media platforms like Weibo and Xiaohongshu (rednote).

"If you don't lose weight, even the government is giving you side-eye," one netizen joked.

"The country says it's time to slim down—guess I don't have a choice," another added.

"Do I get a bonus for every dumpling I skip?" someone asked.

Jokes aside, the initiative isn't about appearances—it's about public health.

According to medical experts, obesity isn't just a personal issue—it's a growing national concern. Excess weight can lead to metabolic disorders, endocrine imbalances, and joint problems caused by excess pressure on the body.

"Obesity has become a significant challenge for China's healthcare system. A 2020 report on China's nutrition and chronic disease status revealed that over 50 percent of Chinese adults are either overweight or obese—a staggering figure that has prompted authorities to take action," said Zhang Peng, head of the Weight Management and Metabolic Surgery Department at Beijing Friendship Hospital.

In response, hospitals across the country are now offering specialized weight management clinics and multidisciplinary programs to provide individuals with structured, science-backed solutions for shedding excess weight.

In addition, various regions are introducing weight management measures tailored to public needs. For example, Southwest China's Sichuan Province has set a goal for workplace exercise programs to cover 50 percent of government agencies and enterprises within three years.

A citizen runs on a greenway for exercise in Binjiang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

But for those who prefer a more casual approach, experts emphasize that the fundamentals remain the same: eat less, move more, and get enough sleep.

Beyond medical facilities, the weight-loss trend is making waves in other industries too. Culture and tourism bureaus across China have jumped on the bandwagon, transforming sightseeing into a fitness opportunity. Scenic destinations nationwide are introducing hiking-focused tourism experiences that blend stunning landscapes with a built-in workout.

Shanxi's Bureau of Culture and Tourism, for example, posted a video on its official account titled "Weight management year: Unlock a new Shanxi," showcasing top walking -friendly scenic spots across the province. The initiative encourages visitors to explore Shanxi's rugged landscapes while staying active.

The business sector is also embracing the weight-loss movement, with some companies offering financial incentives to employees who shed pounds.

According to a recent report by China Business Herald, one Shenzhen-based firm launched a "Lose weight, make money" challenge, where employees earn 100 RMB per jin (half a kilogram) lost up to 10 jins, and 300 RMB per jin beyond that—as long as they keep a healthy weight.

The initiative has turned weight loss into an office-wide competition, where colleagues motivate each other to stick to their fitness goals.

From government-backed health initiatives to fitness-focused tourism and cash incentives from employers, weight management is no longer a lonely or daunting journey.

Whether it's hiking scenic trails, earning discounts by stepping on the scale, or getting rewarded for shedding pounds, one thing is clear: 2025 is set to be the best year yet for getting in shape—so let's burn those calories together!

