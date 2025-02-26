China Buzz: 'Puppy Mountain' steals hearts across China

A post on the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, shows a vacation photo with the caption xiaogoushan (Puppy Mountain). The photo was taken while the poster was hiking in Zigui county, Yichang city, in central China's Hubei Province. (Screenshot)

If you like hiking and puppies, then you must not miss this site!

Recently, a post went viral on Chinese social media. The post, shared by Shanghai-based designer Guo Qingshan on Valentine's Day, featured a vacation photo with the caption "Puppy Mountain." The photo was taken while the poster was hiking in Zigui county of Yichang city, central China's Hubei Province. In the photo, the silhouette of a small mountain by the Yangtze River looks strikingly like a well-behaved puppy lying down.

The post quickly sparked widespread attention and comments across the internet. The post on the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, garnered over 120,000 likes within just 12 days. On Weibo, the hashtag #xiaogoushan, meaning "Puppy Mountain," attracted millions of views.

A comment shows a photo of a netizen who brought their dog to pose with the "Puppy Mountain". (Screenshot)

People were curious about the exact location and asked to visit the spot. Others shared photos of similar animal-shaped mountains they had discovered. Now, if you search "Puppy Mountain" on Xiaohongshu, you’ll find a collection of people sharing their check-in photos at the mountain. Some even brought their dogs along to take photos, hoping to capture the same charming shot of this puppy-shaped mountain.

It's safe to say that "Puppy Mountain" has not only captured the internet's attention but has also become a popular destination for nature lovers and dog enthusiasts alike!

However, the only way to access the mountain at present is by boat. Local authorities caution that "Puppy Mountain" is located in a remote area with no roads and challenging terrain. As it has not been developed into an official tourist site, it remains a hidden gem for adventurous visitors, and those without experience are advised to avoid visiting unprepared.

