China issues alerts for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 09:10, August 05, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Sunday evening issued orange and yellow alerts for mountain torrents.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, mountain torrents are highly likely to hit certain areas of Liaoning and Heilongjiang, according to an orange alert issued by the two government departments.

The two government departments also issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in some parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Sichuan, Yunnan and Xizang.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid preparations for evacuation measures.

China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in some of the aforementioned regions including Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Sichuan and Yunnan.

From Sunday evening to Monday evening, heavy rain is expected to batter parts of these regions as well as three other provincial-level regions including Shandong, Henan and Chongqing.

Some regions will see up to 180 mm of rain fall within 24 hours, according to the observatory.

China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

