Home>>
Lights illuminate world's highest peak
(People's Daily App) 14:33, June 24, 2024
Mount Qomolangma, the highest point on Earth, is often known as a destination for mountain climbing, which can be a dangerous undertaking there. However, the peak also has beauty to offer. On sunny days, visitors can see the summit basked in golden rays of sunshine at sunrise or sunset. Prepare to be amazed by this spectacle in this time-lapse video.
(Video produced by Lin Yuan and Zhan Tao; edited by Gong Han and Lu Dong)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: NE China's Changbai Mountain seeking to become top-level outdoor sports destination
- People enjoy rime scenery at Yuntaishan Mountain in Jiangsu, E China
- Picturesque winter scenery of Longtou Mountain in Shaanxi
- Scenery of Wuyishan National Park in China's Fujian
- Mount Qomolangma scenic spot enters peak tourism season
- Four seasons of the Qinling Mountains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.