Lights illuminate world's highest peak

(People's Daily App) 14:33, June 24, 2024

Mount Qomolangma, the highest point on Earth, is often known as a destination for mountain climbing, which can be a dangerous undertaking there. However, the peak also has beauty to offer. On sunny days, visitors can see the summit basked in golden rays of sunshine at sunrise or sunset. Prepare to be amazed by this spectacle in this time-lapse video.

(Video produced by Lin Yuan and Zhan Tao; edited by Gong Han and Lu Dong)

