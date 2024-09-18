Young heart, red flag and Mount Taishan pride

(People's Daily App) 15:31, September 18, 2024

Watch what happens when this young man strikes a stylish pose just as the wind catches the Chinese flag on his shoulder on the summit of Mount Taishan in Shandong Province on September 7.

