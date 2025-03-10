Home>>
China to expand mental health services nationwide: official
(Xinhua) 09:33, March 10, 2025
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Sleep and mental health clinics are expected to be available in every prefecture-level city across China by the end of 2025, a health official said on Sunday.
The move aims to enhance relevant services as some people experience psychological or sleep-related anxiety and need professional help, Lei Haichao, head of the National Health Commission, told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature.
The official added that to improve public access to mental health services, a national hotline offering psychological assistance will be made available in all localities before May 1.
