Researchers suggest telemedicine-based model for chronic disease management in rural areas

Xinhua) 10:03, February 27, 2025

NANJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have proposed an integrated atrial fibrillation (AF) management approach relying on rural physicians and telemedicine.

The model significantly reduces the incidence of major cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events as well as the risk of cardiovascular mortality, offering a potential solution for chronic disease management in areas with limited medical resources globally.

AF is a common arrhythmia that increases the risk of events such as stroke and even death, according to Chen Minglong, a senior physician of the Department of Cardiology at Jiangsu Provincial People's Hospital.

Since 2019, his team has initiated an AF management project focused on education for rural AF patients in the Jiangdu District of Yangzhou City, located in east China's Jiangsu Province.

"Rural AF patients are predominantly elderly, often with low economic income, weak health awareness, and insufficient family support, which poses challenges for chronic disease management," Chen explained.

To address this situation, the research team proposed an innovative management model centered on a telemedicine platform backed by AF experts and led by rural doctors.

The telemedicine platform provides real-time expert consultations and remote diagnosis to help rural doctors resolve clinical issues, while also offering continuous education and training to enhance their professional knowledge and skills.

In addition, the platform monitors the quality of medical services to ensure rural doctors follow evidence-based clinical guidelines and establishes a patient data repository to support more efficient patient tracking and management.

"This platform enhances rural doctors' awareness of personalized and comprehensive treatment for patients suffering from chronic diseases," Chen said.

It not only improves the accessibility and quality of primary healthcare services but also strengthens the connection between rural patients and doctors, thereby providing robust support for the long-term management of chronic disease patients, Chen added.

The study included 1,039 AF patients over 65 years old from 30 village clinics in the Jiangdu District. The 36-month follow-up results showed that the new management model reduced the incidence of major cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events by 36 percent and lowered the risk of cardiovascular mortality by 50 percent compared to the traditional management model.

"The study not only pioneers a new approach to integrated chronic disease management through telemedicine but also explores internet-based models to deliver high-quality medical resources to rural areas," said Chen.

It is expected to improve health outcomes for vulnerable populations, demonstrating significant potential for broader implementation, Chen added.

The study was recently published in the journal Nature Medicine.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)