China aims to make hemodialysis services more accessible by 2025

Xinhua) 09:38, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's health authority said on Monday that it had made it a priority to ensure that by 2025, all counties with permanent residents of over 100,000 could provide hemodialysis services.

Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a press conference that after recent years of efforts, over 90 percent of county-level hospitals could provide hemodialysis services as of the end of 2024, marking an increase of more than 20 percentage points over the past decade.

However, some counties still lack the necessary equipment and facilities, while others have outdated facilities, said Jiao.

To address this, Jiao said the NHC will adopt an approach of "one county, one policy" based on preliminary assessment.

It will address the needs of different counties by tailored measures, including training personnel to provide hemodialysis services, filling equipment shortages, and upgrading outdated facilities, she said.

