China achieves goal for citizens' health literacy ahead of schedule

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The health literacy level of Chinese people rose 2.17 percentage points year on year to 31.87 percent in 2024, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Friday.

This means that Chinese people have achieved the target level of health literacy that was set in the outline of Healthy China 2030 ahead of schedule. The Healthy China 2030 blueprint stipulates that this level should reach 30 percent by 2030.

The latest achievement reflects the country's ongoing efforts to promote public health awareness and equip people with essential health-related knowledge.

The health literacy gap between urban and rural residents continued to narrow last year, with urban residents achieving a level of 34.74 percent and rural residents 29.11 percent, reflecting respective increases of 1.49 and 2.88 percentage points compared to 2023, the data showed.

The Chinese public's fundamental health knowledge, understanding of healthy lifestyle habits and essential health skills have improved significantly, the commission said.

Significant progress has been made in safety and first aid literacy, which now stands at a level of 61.29 percent -- the highest among health-related topics -- indicating increased public awareness and preparedness to handle emergencies.

The survey, conducted among permanent residents aged 15 to 69 across 336 urban districts and counties nationwide, collected 71,828 valid questionnaires.

Health literacy is an important indicator of economic and social development, as well as the health of the people.

According to the World Health Organization, health literacy refers broadly to the ability of individuals to "gain access to, understand and use information in ways which promote and maintain good health" for themselves, their families and their communities.

Health experts stress that the improvement of health literacy depends not only on individuals but also on the country's supportive policy environment, and on the participation of professionals and multiple authorities across society.

In 2024, China released an action plan to raise the health literacy of its citizens between 2024 and 2027, asserting that health literacy levels should be raised by an approximate average of 2 percentage points each year.

Major measures set out in the plan include those to promote the issue, regulate the release and dissemination of health information, build talent forces, and step up related social advocacy and mobilization.

In another move last year, China issued the latest version of a document providing guidance for Chinese citizens to improve their health literacy, covering 66 items related to basic health knowledge and skills. The updated document was preceded by a version issued in 2015.

The 2024 document lists basic health facts and concepts, such as the importance of cancer screening, disease prevention in health maintenance, and how to prevent falls among elderly people.

It also includes information on healthy lifestyles and behaviors, highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and mental health awareness, among other issues. It outlines basic skills needed to maintain health, including how to manage essential household medications scientifically, how to measure pulse, weight, body temperature and blood pressure, and how to use automated external defibrillator (AED) devices.

To promote health literacy among its citizens further, China also launched a three-year campaign in 2024 to enhance the people's weight management.

Related efforts among key groups are underway, including the launch of occupational health education and awareness programs for healthcare professionals, nuclear power plant workers, firefighters and emergency responders to ensure their safety and well-being at work, as well as campaigns to improve health awareness among people in Xizang.

