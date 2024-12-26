China attaches greater importance to minors' mental health: experts

Xinhua) 08:18, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has attached increasing importance to the mental health of children and adolescents, experts said at a press conference held by the National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday.

Epidemiological survey results from authoritative institutions show that the actual prevalence of depression among adolescents in China is about 2 percent, said Xie Bin, Party chief of the Shanghai Mental Health Center, at the press conference.

In response to an inquiry about internet rumors claiming that "the prevalence of depression among Chinese adolescents has reached 15 percent to 20 percent," Xie said that data like this was not developed by scientific and standardized investigation methods.

Zheng Yi, a senior doctor at Beijing Anding Hospital affiliated with the Capital Medical University, stressed the importance of taking preventive measures at the forefront of controlling and reducing the occurrence of mental health issues.

For those exhibiting certain symptoms that do not yet meet the diagnostic criteria for a mental disorder, psychological counseling and guidance can be employed to reduce the likelihood of illness, Zheng added.

Chinese authorities have put in place a raft of measures in recent years to improve mental health services for children and adolescents.

In 2023, the NHC and 16 other departments, including the Ministry of Education, issued a three-year action plan for improving work related to students' mental health, which underlines integrated efforts among medical institutions, schools and families.

China will further expand accessible and diverse mental health services for the public with targeted efforts focusing on key groups such as children and adolescents, according to Xing Ruoqi, an official with the NHC.

Guidance will be provided to medical and healthcare institutions, including general hospitals and specialized hospitals such as children's hospitals, to establish psychological counseling clinics.

National and provincial-level experts will be selected to visit institutions, schools and enterprises to conduct mental health lectures and promote awareness of related knowledge, according to Xing.

