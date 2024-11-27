Donations raised by Cancer Foundation of China benefit over 5 million people since 1984

Xinhua) 10:20, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of 2023, the Cancer Foundation of China had raised more than 33.6 billion yuan (4.67 billion U.S. dollars) worth of donations in the form of medicines, funds and other items, benefiting over 5 million individuals, said Zhang Yong, chairman of the foundation.

He announced these figures at a recent event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the foundation, which was established in October 1984 as a cancer research foundation.

Over the decades, the foundation has played a positive role in enhancing cancer diagnosis and treatment capabilities, improving the lives of beneficiaries, and advancing the development of public welfare undertakings, Zhang said.

Guo Yanhong, deputy head of the National Health Commission, also delivered a speech at the event and called on the foundation to always follow a people-centered approach, promote a culture of charity, ensure the safety of its funds and make more contributions to controlling cancer and serving people's health.

The event saw the formation of a number of cooperative groups concerned with areas such as tobacco control and lung cancer prevention and treatment, breast cancer prevention and control, and the popularization of knowledge about cancer and health.

A series of forums and seminars focusing on different types of cancer were also held on the sidelines of the event.

