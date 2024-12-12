China issues plan to keep HIV infection rate among entire population below 0.2% by 2030

Global Times) 08:13, December 12, 2024

A volunteer lights candles during an AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

China recently issued a prevention and control plan (2024-2030) to reduce new HIV infections, decrease related deaths and ensure that the HIV infection rate among the entire population will be kept below 0.2 percent by 2030.

This plan, which was released by the State Council, proposes that by 2025 and 2030, HIV-related high-risk behaviors among men who have sex with men will decrease by more than 10 percent compared to the previous five years. By 2025, comprehensive intervention measures will cover over 95 percent of populations engaging in high-risk behaviors for HIV infection, and the annual new infection rate among individuals participating in drug maintenance therapy will be kept below 0.2%, maintaining this level through 2030.

The plan states that the situation of HIV/AIDS prevention and control in China remains severe, with complex and intertwined social factors influencing its spread. The infection rate among men who have sex with men is high, while the number of infections through heterosexual transmission is significant, highly concealed, and difficult to prevent, making the task of prevention and control extremely challenging.

The plan emphasizes the need to prevent intra-family transmission. By 2025, the mother-to-child transmission rate of HIV will be kept below 2 percent, and the spousal transmission rate in families where one partner is infected will be kept below 0.3 percent, with these levels maintained through 2030.

At the same time, efforts will be made to improve diagnosis and treatment outcomes. By 2025, over 90 percent of individuals diagnosed with HIV will be aware of their infection status, increasing to over 95 percent by 2030. By 2025, the proportion of diagnosed individuals receiving antiretroviral therapy and the proportion of treated individuals achieving viral suppression will both reach over 95 percent, with further consolidation and improvement by 2030.

The plan calls for raising public awareness of HIV prevention. By 2025, the awareness rate of HIV prevention and control knowledge among residents will reach over 90 percent, while the awareness rate among key populations and those engaging in high-risk behaviors for HIV infection will reach over 95 percent. Additionally, the awareness rate of rights and responsibilities among people living with HIV will also reach over 95 percent, with further consolidation and improvement by 2030.

To ensure effective implementation, the document calls for strengthened organizational leadership, clear accountability for prevention and control efforts, the implementation of funding policies, system improvement, enhanced prevention and control capabilities, reliable drug supply, promotion of research and innovation, and international cooperation. These measures provide strong support for achieving the overarching goals of HIV/AIDS prevention and control.

