Feature: Life guardians illuminate HIV/AIDS ward in south China

Xinhua) 08:32, December 02, 2024

This file photo taken on Feb. 16, 2022 shows Du Liqun (2nd R), head nurse of the HIV/AIDS ward, communicating with colleagues at the Fourth People's Hospital of Nanning, in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

NANNING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Often dubbed the "forbidden zone of life," the HIV/AIDS ward at the Fourth People's Hospital of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has become a bastion of hope, where fearless medical warriors battle to preserve life against all odds.

For nearly two decades, this team has served as a beacon, shining light into the darkest corners for those in need of HIV/AIDS care.

In 2005, the hospital became the first in Nanning, and the only one in Guangxi at the time, to establish a specialized HIV/AIDS ward. At the helm was Du Liqun, the ward's head nurse, who, at 40, embraced her daunting responsibilities with courage.

Since then, Du has remained deeply committed to this unique ward, where she has witnessed the struggles and challenges faced by both patients and healthcare workers, as well as their moments of hope and resilience.

Du recalled that the early days of the AIDS ward were fraught with challenges. When it was first set up, many of the beds had to be assembled by the nurses themselves. Support staff who were initially recruited left as soon as they discovered the ward would be admitting AIDS patients.

As the medical team prepared to confront the virus, they were met with immense pressure. While Du had received specialized HIV/AIDS training in Beijing and Guangzhou, the reality of treating patients in this setting was overwhelming.

The work involved far more than just administering injections and changing dressings. Nurses had to assist with turning patients in their beds and cleaning their wounds, tasks that required both physical stamina and emotional resilience.

Many newly diagnosed patients grappled with paralyzing fear, crippling anxiety and even suicidal thoughts. The healthcare workers had to offer constant emotional support, calming them and encouraging them to cooperate.

Safety was always a primary concern. The medical staff, as well as their families and colleagues, were acutely aware of the risks involved. To minimize the dangers, they constantly reminded one another to follow strict protocols and exercise caution during all patient interactions.

Despite their unwavering vigilance, accidents would occasionally happen. Just six months after the ward opened, a nurse was accidentally pricked by a used needle. After immediate treatment, the nurse developed symptoms similar to acute HIV infection -- high fever, body aches, and rashes.

Fear and anxiety quickly spread throughout the department. Fortunately, after six months of ongoing tests and medication, it was confirmed that the nurse had not contracted HIV.

In 2014, a patient expressed her desire to have a child. Du worked closely with her, advising her to stay on antiviral medication until her viral load became undetectable. Throughout the pregnancy, the patient received regular check-ups and special care during delivery. Thanks to the team's support, the patient gave birth to a healthy baby in 2015, and the infant was later confirmed to be free of the virus.

Du often muses that such a monumental task is never the burden of a single soul. Every success and recognition belongs to the collective effort of the entire team, as well as the steadfast support of their families.

Today, a robust team of 151 members, spanning a diverse range of ages, tirelessly serves both the outpatient and inpatient departments. Among them is a post-90s nurse couple, Yang Jianghua and Wu Yajing, who have devoted themselves to the ward.

Yang said that AIDS sufferers not only endure physical pain but also profound emotional distress. As a nurse, he sees himself as both their medical provider and spiritual guardian.

Having worked in the ward for nearly seven years, Wu vows to continue using her nursing skills to offer compassion and hope to every patient she cares for, bringing light in their darkest moments.

This combo photo taken on May 11, 2024 shows the post-90s nurse couple Wu Yajing (L, top) and Yang Jianghua (R, bottom) working at the HIV/AIDS ward at the Fourth People's Hospital of Nanning, in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

