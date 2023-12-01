Vice premier stresses scientific, law-based, orderly AIDS prevention, control

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Thursday stressed following a scientific, legal, and orderly approach to AIDS prevention and control to better safeguard people's lives and health.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research visit to Beijing to inspect the work of AIDS prevention and control ahead of the 36th World AIDS Day.

In Beijing Ditan Hospital, Liu had a video link with a hospital in a county in the southwestern Sichuan Province, to gain detailed information on the AIDS epidemic situation, publicity and education, monitoring, and treatment.

China's AIDS prevention and control work has achieved significant results, and the epidemic is under control at a low prevalence level, Liu said, adding that the epidemic has presented new characteristics and challenges, making prevention and control tasks still very demanding.

Liu called for improved publicity and educational strategies to provide better guidance to the public, enhanced monitoring systems with broader coverage, and more proactive screenings for the detection of infected individuals.

While stressing a combination of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine to enhance the effectiveness of medical treatment, Liu also called for emphasis to be placed on controlling key areas and populations, as well as better care for frontline workers.

At the Home of Red Ribbon, a social organization for AIDS prevention and control, Liu exchanged cordial communications with staff and volunteers. He stressed the irreplaceable role of social organizations and volunteers in AIDS prevention and control.

He also urged more care and support for AIDS-infected individuals and patients.

