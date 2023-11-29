WHO Europe urges action against stigma around HIV testing

Xinhua) November 29, 2023

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe urgently calls upon the region to "increase testing and address persistent stigma" to combat a threatening HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) epidemic in the wake of a concerning new report released here on Tuesday.

The latest surveillance report, published jointly by WHO Europe and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), reveals 110,486 HIV diagnoses in the European Region in 2022, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 2.4 million, a 4.2 percent increase.

The 2022 surge in diagnoses is attributed to several factors, such as the resumption of standard testing services post-COVID-19, the expansion of targeted HIV testing services, and the adoption of new testing strategies.

"While an increase in diagnoses in 2022 might seem like a bad thing, it is evidence that we are trending in the right direction with many people living with HIV better able to access the testing, treatment and support services they need," ECDC Director Dr. Andrea Ammon said.

"I applaud those working hard to make rapid testing available in the communities where people with HIV live," Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a press release.

Kluge stressed the importance of overcoming the stigma associated with HIV to ensure that everyone can access the necessary care and treatment.

Despite the success in increasing HIV diagnoses in 2022, the report notes that over half of these were made too late. This delay is largely due to stigma-related barriers, which prevent people from seeking timely testing and care.

With World AIDS Day approaching on Dec. 1, the report urges stakeholders to enhance testing programs and address barriers like stigma to prevent such late diagnoses.

