HIV infection, mortality rates in China stand at low level globally

Xinhua) 10:10, December 01, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The HIV infection and mortality rates in China are low on a global scale, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

By the end of 2022, China had reported around 1.22 million individuals living with HIV/AIDS, with a cumulative death toll of 418,000 cases since the first case was reported in 1985 in the country, data from the CDC showed.

After years of efforts, China's prevention and control system for major infectious diseases such as AIDS has been improved, and its capacity for disease containment enhanced, said Wang Hesheng, deputy head of the National Health Commission and chief of the national administration of disease control and prevention.

Dec. 1 marks World AIDS Day.

