Event to raise awareness of AIDS held in Hengyang, C China
(Xinhua) 13:26, November 30, 2023
Students show a red ribbon during an event to raise awareness of AIDS at University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 29, 2023. The World AIDS Day falls on Dec. 1. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows students and volunteers attending an event to raise awareness of AIDS at University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. The World AIDS Day falls on Dec. 1. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
People hold a candle and a red ribbon during an event to raise awareness of AIDS at University of South China in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 29, 2023. The World AIDS Day falls on Dec. 1. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
