China keeps HIV/AIDS at low prevalence level: vice premier

Xinhua) 10:01, November 30, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong said Friday that the country's HIV/AIDS is being kept at a low prevalence level, but warned of the challenges in prevention and control.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research tour at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) ahead of the 37th World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

Liu said combating AIDS is a key task in building a healthy China. Thanks to joint efforts across society, China has maintained overall control of the AIDS epidemic at a low prevalence level, he added.

However, the factors affecting AIDS transmission are complex and varied, so prevention and control of the disease remain challenging, Liu said.

He urged efforts to strengthen monitoring and early warning systems, conduct proactive screening and testing, and implement comprehensive intervention measures to identify infected individuals promptly.

Liu also called for strengthening research and development of drugs, vaccines and key technologies to enhance scientific prevention and treatment.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)