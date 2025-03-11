China Buzz: DeepSeek and the thriving Chinese AI industry bring convenience to its users

People's Daily Online) 08:23, March 11, 2025

The surge of DeepSeek has brought AI into the spotlight for Chinese society. AI has been one of the most hotly discussed topics during this year's "two sessions," the annual gathering of China's top legislature and top political advisory body.

On the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference that from "two bombs and one satellite", to the Shenzhou crewed space missions, Chang'e lunar exploration program, 5G, quantum computing and DeepSeek, China's technological successes have constantly broken through people's imagination. Wang said science and technology should not be used to put up an iron curtain, but should be the wealth that benefits all and is shared by all.

People's Daily Online interviewed several Chinese citizens to hear their thoughts on DeepSeek and the AI industry, and to learn how AI has benefited and changed their lives.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)