A day in Shanghai, DeepSeek-style

(People's Daily App) 13:19, February 28, 2025

How well can AI plan a day in Shanghai? People's Daily reporter Li Qinfang put it to the test, following a full itinerary generated by DeepSeek. The AI-powered guide selected attractions, dining spots, and activities for a one-day tour.

(Produced by Li Qinfang, Lin Rui, Chu Chu, Intern Shan YiYing)

