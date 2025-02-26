Hong Kong unveils its first generative AI model

Xinhua) 09:59, February 26, 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Tuesday unveiled its first-ever generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, dubbed HKGAI V1, heralding a new chapter in the city's AI development.

The tool was developed by the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Center (HKGAI) under the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's InnoHK innovation program.

As of now, approximately 70 HKSAR government departments have test-run the locally developed AI tool powered by DeepSeek's data learning model. This innovative achievement signifies the successful localization of DeepSeek in Hong Kong, injecting new vitality into the city's AI ecosystem while showcasing the robust collaborative innovation capabilities between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland in AI, according to an HKGAI press release.

Speaking at the launch event, Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR government, emphasized that AI is at the forefront of a new technological revolution and industrial transformation, and Hong Kong is actively engaging in this AI wave.

Sun also underscored the HKSAR government's broader efforts to support AI development, including the establishment of an AI supercomputing center, a 3-billion-Hong Kong dollar (386-million-U.S. dollar) AI funding scheme, and the clustering of over 800 AI companies at Science Park and Cyberport.

He expressed optimism that the locally developed large language model will soon be made available for use, not only by businesses and residents but also by overseas Chinese communities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)