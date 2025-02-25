China, Laos to jointly build AI innovation cooperation center

February 25, 2025

VIENTIANE, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Laos held a signing ceremony here on Sunday to jointly establish the China-Laos Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Cooperation Center.

This is the first AI cooperation and innovation platform signed between China and ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, aimed at systematically enhancing Laos' foundational capabilities in the intelligent era and empowering the development of various sectors in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the Guangxi delegation participating in the event, under the joint efforts of China and Laos, from negotiations to signing, the project was completed in a short period. This fully demonstrates the firm consensus and efficient execution of both countries to deepen cooperation in AI.

This achievement reflects the practical approach of China and Laos in seizing the opportunities for the development of AI, serving as a typical case of both sides responding to the "China-ASEAN Joint Statement on Facilitating Cooperation in Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Ecosystem," the Guangxi delegation said.

Guangxi and ASEAN countries are jointly establishing the China-ASEAN AI innovation cooperation center, aimed at implementing the "AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All" proposed by the Chinese government and promoting the inclusive development of global AI.

Moving forward, Guangxi will take this cooperation center as a starting point to jointly establish China-ASEAN AI innovation cooperation centers with ASEAN countries, help ASEAN countries build an independent and controllable AI sovereignty model, promote cooperation between China and ASEAN in fields such as AI, cross-border data, talent training, and others.

The initiative aims to advance the implementation and innovation of AI technology, support the digital preservation of ASEAN languages and cultures, enhance intelligence levels and social welfare, and promote the development of AI for the greater good, benefiting all of humanity.

