Yiwu merchants revolutionize cross-border trade with DeepSeek
(People's Daily App) 13:28, February 24, 2025
Merchants in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, leverage DeepSeek + AI video tools to break language barriers and expand their global business. By simply reciting numbers into the camera, they can generate multilingual product videos in minutes. How convenient!
(Video source: Chao News; Compiled by He Jieqiong)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
