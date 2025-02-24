Yiwu merchants revolutionize cross-border trade with DeepSeek

(People's Daily App) 13:28, February 24, 2025

Merchants in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, leverage DeepSeek + AI video tools to break language barriers and expand their global business. By simply reciting numbers into the camera, they can generate multilingual product videos in minutes. How convenient!

(Video source: Chao News; Compiled by He Jieqiong)

