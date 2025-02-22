China targets AI misuse in 2025 cyberspace cleanup initiative

February 22, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace regulator on Friday unveiled plans that position work to combat artificial intelligence (AI) misuse as a central focus of a 2025 nationwide campaign to address online misconduct.

The proposed AI-related measures will enhance oversight of AI-generated content, enforce the clear labeling of synthetic materials, and impose penalties on the use of AI to spread misinformation or the manipulation of public opinion through the "internet water army," which refers to groups of internet users paid to post online comments, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The CAC is set to launch its 2025 "Qinglang" operation, an annual initiative launched in recent years to create a cleaner, safer online environment.

Other key goals for the 2025 operation include curbing misinformation propagated by social media influencers, combating malicious marketing on short-video platforms, addressing unverified rumors that damage businesses, and protecting minors online, particularly during the summer break.

The 2025 initiative will build on the success of prior years' campaigns, which have led to the removal of problematic platforms and accounts while effectively deterring violations, the administration noted.

