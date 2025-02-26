China Buzz: AI's latest sensation taking over every scene

（Screenshot）

If the name "DeepSeek" isn't ringing a bell, you're probably behind on China's most groundbreaking tech surge.

In recent weeks, China's homegrown AI platform, DeepSeek, has taken the nation by storm, dominating social media, transforming industries, and even making its way into government offices. From tech enthusiasts to ordinary citizens, millions are now asking: Why is everyone treating it like it's worth its weight in gold?

Since its release last month, DeepSeek has rapidly gained global popularity, topping app charts in China and surpassing major AI products like ChatGPT, Meta's Threads, and Google Gemini in the U.S. With strong performances across 140 countries, DeepSeek's rapid rise is further validated by endorsements from tech giants NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon, who simultaneously announced their integration of DeepSeek into their systems. This growing recognition highlights the platform's innovative capabilities and solidifies its position in the AI market.

What makes DeepSeek stand out in the crowded world of AI models?

DeepSeek is making waves in the AI world by combining top-tier performance with exceptional cost-efficiency. The company's goal is to meet the increasing demand for powerful language models while demonstrating that open-source models can compete with closed-source alternatives in terms of both performance and affordability. By reducing training and inference costs, DeepSeek is making advanced AI more accessible to a wider audience, breaking down traditional cost barriers. Its unique blend of innovation and affordability has quickly made DeepSeek a rising star in the AI space, positioning it as a key player in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

If you think DeepSeek is just for chatting or translating, you're really missing out on a treasure trove of possibilities. DeepSeek's advanced large language model has ignited a full-fledged "AI boom" in China, taking the AI craze to new heights. From innovative applications to entirely new scenarios, DeepSeek is revolutionizing the way we interact with technology.

Recently, major platforms like WeChat and Baidu have integrated DeepSeek's AI model, introducing innovative "AI search" features that are changing the way we interact with technology. It’s not just for communication—it's reshaping entire industries and applications.

The reach of DeepSeek is expanding quickly, with many local governments across China now adopting the model for public services. Cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hohhot, Ganzhou, Wuxi, and Linyi have integrated DeepSeek into their government systems, enhancing efficiency in content generation and intelligent interactions.

Shenzhen's Futian district, for example, launched AI-powered "digital staff" using DeepSeek, and the first batch of 70 AI employees is already at work. These AI assistants help with tasks such as document format correction with over 95 percent accuracy, generate law enforcement documents in seconds, and increase the efficiency of business analysis and selection by 30 percent. With these advancements, DeepSeek is playing a key role in transforming governmental operations.

On the business side, DeepSeek is also making waves. In Yiwu, the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities in east China's Zhejiang Province, a video recently went viral showcasing how a business owner, uses DeepSeek to enhance her sales process. By simply saying "12345," the owner can generate product introduction videos in multiple languages, all thanks to DeepSeek and others AI-powered tools. Beyond content generation, DeepSeek helps the business owner gather vital information about potential markets and offers solutions to challenges like product design and team management. This makes DeepSeek not only a valuable tool for communication, but also a powerful asset for business growth and decision-making.

AI anchors delivered the news on Jan. 29, 2025. (Screenshot/Beijing Daily)

In addition, several hospitals have integrated DeepSeek, and AI anchors are now flawlessly performing their roles. These advancements highlight DeepSeek's remarkable versatility and capabilities, making it an indispensable tool in today's AI-driven world. It's evident that this powerful AI model is far more than just a chat assistant—it's unlocking boundless opportunities across various sectors, from healthcare to media, and beyond, shaping the future of numerous industries.

Don't let this AI revolution pass you by—dive in and experience the future of technology today!

