AI at core of developing new quality productive forces in Hong Kong: financial secretary

Xinhua) 08:57, February 27, 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong will endeavor to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a core industry and empower traditional industries in their upgrading and transformation, the financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday.

While delivering the 2025-26 budget at the HKSAR's Legislative Council, Paul Chan said that AI is at the core of developing new quality productive forces. Hong Kong will leverage the edge of "one country, two systems" and its internationalized characteristic to develop the city into an international exchange and cooperation hub for the AI industry.

Chan said that to spearhead and support Hong Kong's innovative R&D as well as industrial application of AI, he has set aside 1 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 128.69 million U.S. dollars) for the establishment of the Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute.

To bring together top talents in the industry to study the development and application of AI, the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited will host the first International Young Scientist Forum on Artificial Intelligence and the first International Conference on Embodied AI Robot, Chan added.

Furthermore, the HKSAR government has established the Hong Kong Space Robotics and Energy Center under the InnoHK Research Clusters, with the aim of developing a multi-functional lunar surface operation robot, which will contribute to the country's Chang'e-8 mission, Chan said. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.77 HK dollars)

