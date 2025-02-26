Home>>
Hong Kong reinforces fiscal consolidation in new budget
(Xinhua) 11:22, February 26, 2025
HONG KONG, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will carry out the "reinforced version" of a fiscal consolidation program in the new financial year, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, while delivering the 2025-26 budget on Wednesday.
Chan said the approach will include a cumulative reduction of government recurrent expenditure by 7 percent from now through 2027-28.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong int'l airport's passenger traffic up 27.8 pct in January
- Hong Kong's sports medicine expertise lifts athletes to new heights
- Hong Kong to rev up fiscal consolidation in new budget: financial secretary
- 'Ne Zha 2' debut in HK, Macao wins hearts
- Mainland branches of HK, Macao banks to offer cards: NFRA
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.