Hong Kong int'l airport's passenger traffic up 27.8 pct in January

Xinhua) 08:37, February 25, 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong International Airport handled 5.28 million passengers in January, marking an annual growth of 27.8 percent, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said on Monday.

According to air traffic figures for Hong Kong International Airport in January released by AAHK, flight movements increased 17 percent year-on-year to 33,660, hitting a post-pandemic high.

On Jan. 25, the airport handled over 193,000 passengers, reaching another post-pandemic high and representing a full recovery to the pre-pandemic peak level.

In January, all passenger segments, including Hong Kong residents, visitors and transfer/transit passengers, experienced double-digit year-on-year increases in comparison with the same month last year. Traffic to and from Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland and Japan recorded the most significant increases during the month.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume surged 30.5 percent to 54.2 million, while flight movements experienced a significant 27.6 percent increase to 368,195. Cargo throughput saw a growth of 12 percent to 4.95 million tons.

