Harbin Asian Winter Games to set standard for future games: Timothy Fok Tsun-ting
(People's Daily App) 16:02, February 14, 2025
The 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games are nearing their conclusion. Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, First Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said in a Wednesday interview with People's Daily that this edition of the Games is one of the best-ever and will set the standard for future games.
