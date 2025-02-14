OCA officials hail Harbin Asian Winter Games as benchmark

Xinhua) 14:03, February 14, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Husain Al Musallam, director general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), noted that the Harbin Asian Winter Games has set a benchmark for major multi-sport events in Asia.

With the Games to conclude on Friday night, Al Musallam highlighted the success of the Winter Asiad. "Our athletes enjoy competing here and wish to come back to Harbin. The rest of the world came here and witnessed how Harbin managed to organize such a big event in 18 months with not only successful facilities but also the details for everybody," he said.

Al Musallam also hailed the medical services in Harbin, saying, "I've attended all the Asian Games since 1982, and I've also attended all the world championships in Asia. I've never seen such advanced technology [with] the medical services."

Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, First Vice President of the OCA, stated that the Harbin Winter Asiad featured record-breaking participation, with over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions marking the highest turnout in the event's history. The Harbin event also saw the Asian Winter Games debuts of Saudi Arabia and Cambodia.

During China's eight-day Spring Festival holiday, Harbin received more than 12 million visits, marking a 20.4 percent year-on-year increase.

"Free mobile charging stations, ginger tea, and hot water services were available throughout the venues, showcasing Harbin's hospitality," said Zhang Haihua, deputy secretary-general of the organizing committee and vice mayor of Harbin.

Asked about the facilities' post-Games utilization and the city's plan on using Asiad legacy, Zhang added, "We are encouraging venues to adopt flexible management models and improve digital services. The city will also host sports events in tourist resorts and commercial areas to expand the coverage of winter sports."

