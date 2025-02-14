China wins women's biathlon relay gold at Winter Asiad

The medalists from China, South Korea and Kazakhstan pose for photo at the victory ceremony for Biathlon women's 4x6km relay at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

HARBIN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Meng Fanqi delivered a stunning final leg to secure victory for China in the biathlon women's 4x6km relay at the Harbin Asian Winter Games on Thursday.

China's quartet, consisting of Tang Jialin, Wen Ying, Chu Yuanmeng and Meng, had struggled in the early stages and sat third at the final exchange. However, Meng rose to the occasion, making up ground and securing the win in a time of one hour, 29 minutes and 6.3 seconds.

"I was under a lot of pressure in the final leg, but no matter the outcome, I just wanted to give it my all," Meng said. "Both my skiing and shooting were beyond my usual level today, and I think luck was really on our side."

South Korea finished 21 seconds behind to take the silver, while Kazakhstan claimed the bronze.

In the men's 4x7.5km relay, Japan and China were neck and neck until the final leg, where China's Gu Cang faltered with multiple shooting errors. Japan capitalized on the mistakes, pulling ahead to win gold in one hour, 24 minutes and 20.3 seconds.

Kazakhstan also surged past China to secure the silver in 1:25:18.7, leaving China with the bronze in 1:25:32.7.

Tang Jialin, Wen Ying, Chu Yuanmeng and Meng Fanqi (L to R) of China celebrate after the victory ceremony for Biathlon women's 4x6km relay at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tang Jialin, Wen Ying, Chu Yuanmeng and Meng Fanqi (L to R) of China pose for photo at the victory ceremony for Biathlon women's 4x6km relay at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Olga Poltoranina, Darya Klimina, Arina Kryukova and Yelizaveta Beletskaya (L to R) of Kazakhstan react at the victory ceremony for Biathlon women's 4x6km relay at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tang Jialin, Wen Ying, Chu Yuanmeng and Meng Fanqi (L to R) of China celebrate at the victory ceremony for Biathlon women's 4x6km relay at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Ko Eunjung, Ekaterina Avvakumova, Mariya Abe and Jung Jumi (L to R) of South Korea pose for photo at the victory ceremony for Biathlon women's 4x6km relay at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Gold medalists Ojima Kiyomasa, Tachizaki Mikito, Yamamoto Masaharu and Kobonoki Tsukasa (L to R) of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for the biathlon men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Silver medalists Asset Dyussenov, Alexandr Mukhin, Kirill Bauer and Vladislav Kireyev (L to R) of Kazakhstan pose for a photo at the awarding ceremony for the biathlon men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Bronze medalists Hu Weiyao, Wu Hantu, Yan Xingyuan and Gu Cang (L to R) of China react at the awarding ceremony for the biathlon men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Gold medalists of team Japan (C), silver medalists of team Kazakhstan (L) and bronze medalists of team China attend the awarding ceremony for the biathlon men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

