Kenneth Fok celebrates festival with Asian Winter Games athletes
(People's Daily App) 14:04, February 13, 2025
Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, Chef de Mission of the Hong Kong, China delegation to the Asian Winter Games, celebrated the Lantern Festival with athletes at the main press center in Harbin on Wednesday February 12. Fok highlighted the Games' role in promoting winter sports and boosting the ice and snow economy while also sharing his favorite local dishes.
