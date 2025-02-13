Feature: Asian Winter Games paves way for Asian athletes to Milan-Cortina 2026

Buluer (3rd R), Bi Yuxin(1st L), Cidan Yuzhen (3rd L), Yu Jingxuan(2nd L), Suolang Quzhen (1st R) and Liu Jianbin of China pose for photos after the Ski Mountaineering mixed relay final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

HARBIN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- With less than a year until the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opens, Asia's top winter sports athletes are honing their skills in the icy and snowy venues of Northeast China, determined to build experience ahead of next year's global showdown.

The ninth Asian Winter Games, currently underway in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, has drawn a record-breaking 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions, making it the largest edition of the event in history.

As Milan prepares to co-host the Winter Olympics alongside the legendary winter sports hub of Cortina, the competition is heating up. According to the International Olympic Committee, nearly 2,900 athletes will vie for glory in 16 disciplines across 114 events at Milan-Cortina 2026.

The inclusion of ski mountaineering as an official Olympic discipline at Milan-Cortina 2026 has made the Asian Winter Games a crucial test ground for athletes aiming to leave their marks on the international stage.

"As a multi-sport event, the Asian Winter Games are invaluable for athletes to gain competitive experience. Achieving strong results here can instill confidence as they prepare for Milan-Cortina 2026," said Zhang Yaohua, coach of the Chinese ski mountaineering team.

Buluer of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering mixed relay final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

China's Buluer claimed gold in the men's ski mountaineering sprint event on Feb. 9. "I hope to achieve even better results and bring honor to my country at the Winter Olympics," he said after the victory.

"Within Asia, the Chinese team is among the strongest in ski mountaineering, but there is still a gap compared to European powerhouses. We look forward to testing ourselves against them on the Olympic stage," Buluer added.

His female counterpart, Cidanyuzhen, who secured gold in the women's ski mountaineering sprint, echoed the sentiment. "I am fully prepared for Milan-Cortina 2026. I will continue to improve my speed and climbing abilities to maximize my performance," she said.

In freestyle skiing, China's Li Fanghui delivered a nearly flawless performance in the women's halfpipe final on Feb. 8, dazzling her hometown crowd as she clinched Team China's first gold medal of the tournament.

Li Fanghui of China competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

For the 22-year-old Harbin native, Olympic glory remains the ultimate aspiration, one that has driven her through injuries and setbacks.

"The 2024-25 season is crucial for Olympic qualification, and I am pushing myself harder. I won't allow regret to define my journey," Li said. "With better training and steady progress, I feel my skills evolving. My goal is to give my best for the 2026 Winter Olympics."

Veteran freestyle skier Xu Mengtao, the Beijing 2022 gold medalist, who won gold in the women's aerials event, expressed a similar drive. "I will continue to work tirelessly and give 120% in my preparations. I hope to stand at the Olympic podium once more and showcase the best version of myself in Milan."

In speed skating, Han Mei, who captured gold in the women's 1,000-meter event on Tuesday, made her ambitions clear. "My focus is on Milan-Cortina 2026. Even stronger opponents await me there, and I will keep pushing to reach the next level."

Han Mei of China competes during the women's 1000m of speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Beyond China, competitors from Japan and South Korea have also demonstrated formidable strength at the Asian Winter Games.

South Korea's Lee Seung-hoon secured gold in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe and vowed to stay relentless in his Olympic pursuit. "I will train hard for Milan-Cortina 2026 and strive for a podium finish," he said.

Japan's Rai Kasamura, who triumphed in the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle, regarded his victory as a major turning point in his career.

"Due to a knee injury, I missed many international competitions last year. This is my first major event in a long time," he said. "Initially, I thought I wouldn't have enough time to qualify for Milan-Cortina 2026, but winning gold here has given me the confidence to keep pushing toward that goal."

