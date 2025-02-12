China wins Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at 9th Asian Winter Games
Li Minglin (L) of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Bao Lin of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Bao Lin (L) of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Cirenzhandui (2nd R) of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Li Minglin (1st R) of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Li Minglin (C) of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Li Minglin (2nd R) of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Li Minglin (1st L) of China competes during the Cross-Country Skiing men's 4x7.5km relay match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
