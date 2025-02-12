Feature: Saudi Arabia, Cambodia embrace maiden journey at Winter Asiad

HARBIN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Winter sports may be synonymous with snow-capped mountains and icy lakes, but the passion for them knows no boundaries - not even the blistering deserts of Saudi Arabia or the humid tropics of Cambodia, both of whom made their Asian Winter Games debut at this year's tournament in Harbin.

After four curling matches in Harbin, Saudi Arabia, whose team consists of five male players with an average age of over 45, sits fourth among six teams. For veteran curler Hussain Hagawi, the journey to Harbin is more about learning and building a winter sports legacy from the ground.

"The games were quite hard for us," admitted the 46-year-old. "But it's really important when we play with top teams like South Korea, China and Japan. We will start growing."

Despite their inexperience, the Saudis embraced the Games with enthusiasm. "The quality of the ice, the organization, the volunteers - everything is top class and professional," said Saudi team coach Alastair Fyfe. "We're really happy to be here."

A lack of curling facilities at home has not deterred the Saudi curlers. Instead, they often travel to Europe for training and sometimes use an ice hockey rink in the capital, Riyadh.

But change is on the horizon, as Saudi Arabia is set to host the next Asian Winter Games in 2029, the first-ever edition of the tournament in West Asia. With new venues under construction, interest in winter sports is growing fast there in recent years.

Hagawi has also witnessed the trend. "When I first picked up the sport in 2017, only four of four were curling, but now we have more than 300 players, including children," he noted.

His next goal is to swap his broom for a coaching role, helping to nurture the next generation of curlers in Saudi Arabia. "It's not a game that you retire at 40 or 50, you can continue playing until 75," said Hagawi.

Cambodia, another tropical nation making its debut at the Winter Asiad, sent a small but determined team of four athletes. Among them, 14-year-old Panhasith Pisey has already made history as the youngest snowboarder in the slopestyle event.

"I'm happy to be here and to have performed to my level," he said after finishing 11th in the qualifying run. Although he missed out on the finals, Pisey remained positive, adding that with more training, he will continue to improve.

Pisey's participation has already garnered significant attention back home, inspiring many Cambodians to take an interest in winter sports. "My family and friends are proud of me. When people found out I was competing, they started paying attention to snowboarding."

His fellow Cambodian snowboarder Chantsovanratanak Doung echoed similar sentiments. "This is my first time in China, and the ski resorts here are amazing. Back home, we have no snow and very few opportunities to train, so I really value this experience. Competing against top athletes helps me improve."

The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) sees this historic participation as an important step in expanding the nation's sporting horizons. "It's a proud moment for Cambodia," said NOCC Secretary General Vath Chamroeun. "Sending a team to the Asian Winter Games aligns with the International Olympic Committee's vision of encouraging tropical nations to participate in winter sports."

Moreover, the vision has gradually become a reality in more regions in Asia. "Soon, you'll be hearing good news about Saudi athletes in other winter sports, such as speed skating and figure skating," said Hagawi.

