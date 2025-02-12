China men's curling team secures berth to play-offs at Winter Asiad

Xinhua) 10:14, February 12, 2025

Xu Xiaoming, Fei Xueqing, Wang Zhiyu and Li Zhichao (L to R) of China react during the men's round robin group B session 9 match of the curling event between China and Thailand at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

HARBIN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China secured a berth to the men's curling play-offs with one match remaining in the round robin after crushing Thailand 16-1 for a fourth consecutive win in Group B at the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games on Tuesday.

The match started with China dominating the first end 5-0, and ended up with their opponents throwing in the towel after six ends.

"We try to adapt to the venue and develop chemistry with teammates in the round-robin matches," said China's Wang Zhiyu.

The China women's curling team, however, committed their first defeat in the round robin on Tuesday, losing 4-3 to South Korea in a highly anticipated match.

With both teams unbeaten before the encounter, South Korea narrowly took the lead 3-2 through six ends, and held on in the last two ends to come out the eventual winners.

"It's a pity we didn't get the victory as both teams performed well, but we managed to showcase what we could do today," said Chinese player Han Yu.

Preparing for the next matchup, Han emphasized the importance of staying focused on each shot. "Our goal is to execute our game plan and perform well in every match," she added.

Earlier in the day, the China women's curling team triumphed 9-3 over Hong Kong, China. They will next face the Philippines on Wednesday, when their men's counterparts compete against Japan.

Ye Jianjun of China competes during the men's round robin group B session 9 match of the curling event between China and Thailand at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Wang Zhiyu, Ye Jianjun, Li Zhichao and Fei Xueqing (L to R) of China compete during the men's round robin group B session 9 match of the curling event between China and Thailand at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Aongart Maneenet (R) and Thepparit Riwin of Thailand compete during the men's round robin group B session 9 match of the curling event between China and Thailand at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Xu Xiaoming (C) of China competes during the men's round robin group B session 9 match of the curling event between China and Thailand at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)