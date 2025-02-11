China wins speed skating women's team pursuit gold at Asian Winter Games
Yang Binyu (L), Ahenaer Adake (C) and Han Mei of China pose after the women's team pursuit of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Yang Binyu (L), Ahenaer Adake (C) and Han Mei of China pose after the women's team pursuit of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Yang Binyu (L), Ahenaer Adake (C) and Han Mei of China compete during the women's team pursuit of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Yang Binyu (L), Ahenaer Adake (C) and Han Mei of China compete during the women's team pursuit of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Yang Binyu (C), Ahenaer Adake (L) and Han Mei of China celebrate after the women's team pursuit of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Yang Binyu (L), Ahenaer Adake (C) and Han Mei of China pose after the women's team pursuit of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Yang Binyu (L, front), Ahenaer Adake (C, front) and Han Mei (R, front) of China celebrate after the women's team pursuit of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
